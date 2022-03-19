Power Rangers Swap Places with Hasbro's Newest Might Morphin 2-Pack

Hasbro has revealed their newest Power Rangers Lighting Collection figures with an exclusive GameStop release. Coming out of the hit Boom! Studios' comic series Go Go Power Rangers, Jason and Trini are back, but featuring some new Ranger colors. The 6" figures will showcase a new deco swap with both Red Ranger and Yellow Ranger and will both include unmasked heads. Jason dons the Yellow Ranger outfits and will come with the yellow daggers with an attachable power effect. Trini is now the Red Power Ranger and will come with the Power Sword and an added power effect. This GameStop exclusive Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Swapped 2-Pack is priced at $47.99. These rangers are ready to discover each other's power in figure form in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here and found in store.

"The Power Rangers have swapped! The team has to embrace their new powers with Trini wielding the Red Ranger's Power Sword and Jason morphing into the Yellow Ranger equipped with twin Power Daggers. These 6 inch action figures are based on Boom! Studios' Go Go Power Rangers comic."

6-Inch Scale Collectible 2-Pack Mighty Morphin Action Figures – These Lightning Collection action figures have premium painted details and design inspired by the story arc from Boom Comics

Includes Character-Inspired Accessories – This 2-Pack of action figures includes multiple character-inspired accessories, alternate heads of the Rangers without their helmets and extra pairs of hands for each

Inspired By Go Go Power Rangers – Magically transported to an alien planet, Jason & Trini find that they have switched colors, weapons, powers… and are strangely connected to one another

Part Of The Lightning Collection – Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

GameStop Exclusive