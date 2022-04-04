Pre-orders Arrive for Mattel's CarbonNeutral Matchbox Tesla Roadster

The future finally comes to Mattel as the Matchbox Tesla Roadster finally gets pre-orders. This car is a big deal as it is their first die-cast made from 99% recycled materials. It is a certified CarbonNeutral product and even features its asking made from recycled materials. Everything about the Telsa Roadster comes to Matchbox with intense detail that shows that this new greener initiative is nothing to worry about. Pre-orders are live on Mattel Creations right here for $20.00, and it is set to hit the road in September 2022.

The green fun does not stop at Mattel there, as two more Matchbox releases are on the way. A new electric vehicle multipack and Recycling Truck will be driving on in next with new ISCC certified bio-circular materials that will only help the Earth in the long run. Both Matchbox sets will feature easy-to-remove packaging and hold back on the plastic. Mattel is changing the way toys are made one toy at a time and it is fantastic. Check out everything you need to about the roadmap to a greener future here, and be sure to get your Tesla Roadster while you're at it.

"Matchbox Driving Toward a Better Future and Matchbox Tesla Roadster – In 2021, Matchbox announced Driving Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030, in line with Mattel's corporate goal. Illustrating these principles, Mattel is releasing its highly anticipated Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral. It is now available as a pre-sale item on Mattel Creations."

"This year, Matchbox is introducing more products designed to have less impact on the environment and better reflect the real world, while also encouraging greener play patterns, including:

New electric vehicle (EV) die-cast multi-packs featuring an expanded assortment of EVs from brands like BMW, Nissan, Honda among others.

A new Recycling Truck made from 80% ISCC-certified bio-circular plastic (mass balance approach).

Popular Action Drivers™ playsets using at least 40% ISCC-certified bio-circular plastic (mass balance approach).

More products designed for recyclability, such as incorporating easy-to-remove and recycle e-waste electronics in all Action Drivers playsets and the new Recycling Truck.

Video content to help parents educate their kids on the benefits of EVs."

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: matchbox, mattel, tesla