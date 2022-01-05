Pre-orders Arrive for Star Wars TBS Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Figure

Boba Fett is back as it looks like the new Prototype Armor figure from Star Wars: The Black Series is heading exclusively to Amazon. The figure was revealed yesterday for the Bring Home the Bounty – Bonus Bounties event and pre-orders have finally arrived. Originally designed as a Super Stormtrooper, the armor that has been claimed by Boba Fett has some interesting roots and is back once again in figure form. The all-white prototype figure was originally a Walgreens Exclusive, and now it is back with new packaging as part of Star Wars: The Black Series The Empire Strikes Back line. Priced at $26.49, this figure will come with a blaster, pistol, and a white cape that is quite captivating. If you missed his original release be sure to acquire him right here before he sells out, be wary of the terrible Amazon shipping service though. No real release date has been revealed, and be sure to watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ now.

BOBA FETT (PROTOTYPE ARMOR): Before he put on the Mandalorian armor, this notorious bounty hunter was initially envisioned as a "super trooper" in all-white. This figure captures the beginning of a character that's become a legend… Boba Fett

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) toy, inspired by the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

ENTERTAINMENT-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any Star Wars collection

FIND OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Find movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection