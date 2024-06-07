Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, hulk, Marvel Legends

Pre-orders Arrives for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk

The Son of the Hulk has finally arrived as pre-orders have finally made it online from Hasbro for gamma loving fans to snag up

Article Summary Pre-orders for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk, are now live.

Inspired by the Marvel Comics, the figure celebrates Marvel's 85th Anniversary.

Features include 2 head sculpts, a sword and sheathable dagger, priced at $39.99.

Skaar figure stands 8 inches tall with intricate design details and posable articulation.

Skaar, the formidable son of the Hulk, has emerged once again from the pages of Marvel Comics for a brand new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro. Announced over a month ago, pre-orders for this deadly warrior have finally arrived online as Hasbro celebrates Marvel Comics' 85th Anniversary with a unique new collection. Born on the planet Sakaar to the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, Skaar inherited the immense strength and the exceptional abilities of both parents. After his mother's death and his father's departure, Skaar rapidly matured and was fueled by rage and revenge against the Hulk.

Blaming the Hulk for his suffering, Skaar is now ready to confront his father with an impressive and mighty new Marvel Legends figure that gamma-green collectors will surely not want to miss. Skaar will come with two swappable head sculpts, a massive sword, and a dagger that can be sheathed on his back. The Son of Hulk is priced at $39.99, and he is set for an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live online at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk Finally Arrives Online

"A born fighter from the brutal world of Sakaar, the Son of Hulk seeks the power needed to destroy his enemies. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SKAAR, SON OF HULK (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. For the first time, fans can add Skaar, the son of Hulk to their collection. This quality 6-inch scale deluxe figure stands 8 inches tall and features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Skaar: Son of Hulk comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 5 comics-inspired accessories including alternate head, hands, and weapons accessories."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!