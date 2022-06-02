Pre-Orders For Newest Star Wars Archive Collection Have Arrived

As a new Star Wars: The Black Series collector, the Star Wars Archive Collection has been a blessing. I collector's a couple of figures here and there but missed plenty since the series started back in 2013. The newest wave of Star Wars Archive Collection has arrived with pre-orders already up and ready to be secured. This wave brings back some classic heroes and villains starting Han Solo from The Force Awakens. Old Man Han is here and ready to enter the Resistance with one last mission with a blaster at the ready.

The next two Star Wars figures come from A New Hope, with Chewbacca up first who comes oath his trusty bowcaster. We then get the return of Grand Moff Tarkin, who comes with a companion interrogation droid to get the answers he wants. Lastly, and my favorite figure in this set, is Princess Leia as Boushh from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This "bounty hunter" comes with her staff, backpack, thermal detonator, and a removable helmet. All four Archive figures are set to release in Q2 2023, are priced at $24.99, and can be found right here

"With Han frozen in carbonite in Jabba's Palace, the Princess and her friends planned a rescue mission. Leia, disguised as bounty hunter Boushh, snuck quietly to Han's carbonite slab. The most epic figures from Star Wars The Black Series are back with the Black Series Archive collection! These archive figures have photoreal deco and premium design, so fans and collectors can expand and enhance their Star Wars collections with the Star Wars 6-inch-scale figures."

"The exploits of Han Solo are legendary – he's been a famed smuggler, captain of the Millennium Falcon, and a hero of the Rebel Alliance. Solo once again finds himself in the center of the action."

"An ambitious, ruthless proponent of military power, Wilhuff Tarkin became a favorite of Emperor Palpatine and rose rapidly through the Imperial ranks."

"Faithful First Mate and co-pilot Chewbacca has loyally stood by his captain's side through the twisting fortunes of a galaxy in turmoil."