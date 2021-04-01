The Predator King Reigns Supreme With Newest XM Studios Statue

Bow before the king as XM Studios expands the lore of the Predator franchise with their newest statue. Capturing the hierarchy of the Yautja species, their ruler makes his presence known to his subjects. This seasoned veteran is the champion of his race and someone you will not want to come into contact with as he always comes out on top. XM Studios has loaded this Predator statue will remarkable hand-painted and hand sculpted detail making it a high-quality piece for any fans. The Predator King will come with a variety of swappable pieces with two heads, two left arms, and two right arms, allowing fans some badass customizable options. Displayed on his throne, the Predator King will be a glorious collector for any fans, and pre-orders are live and located here. Check out the incredible details, description, and pictures below.

"XM Studios is excited to present our second Predator Premium Collectibles series statue, supreme scale Predator King! This Predator King design is XM's take on the Predator race's hierarchy of a leader, a King. Identified by the intricate details and ornate embellishments of his plated armour, the Predator King sits on his throne, a commanding presence. A seasoned champion veteran, he leans forward in his throne, his trophies at his feet. Upon closer look, the staff he holds in his right hand switch-out consists of various elements woven into his staff's design, referencing the different cultures and experiences that he has encountered. Highlighted by the iconic mask with gold and red accents, and the beautiful cybernetic throne, the design elements of the Predator King draws inspiration from The Predator's conceptual culture and aesthetics."

"Supreme Scale is a special new scale that is not restricted to the standard 1:4, 1:3 or 1:6 scale. Instead, the scale is carefully designed for a perfect balance of size presence and details most suited for the sculpt, based on the Artist's vision. Predator culture revolves around the hunting and stalking of dangerous lifeforms. It is often alluded to that the reason Predators hunt is not for sustenance or elimination of threats, but as sportsmanship or rite of passage, as they will normally only attack life forms that have the ability to provide them with a challenge."

Features:

2 portrait switch-outs: 1 with a half mask, 1 with full mask

2 right arm switch-outs: 1 holding staff, 1 holding sword

2 left arm switch-outs: 1 holding a skull trophy, 1 with clenched fist

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 599)