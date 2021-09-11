Prepare for Venom as Kotobukiya Reveals Their New Marvel Statue

It is exciting news that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been moved up two weeks for an October 1, 2021 release date. Kotobukiya is celebrating in their own way as they unveil the Renewal of their Marvel Comics ARTFX+ Venom statue. This black symbiote is back with its lifelike design oozes through as the beast stands on a slab of concrete. Kotobukiya is taking Spider-Man fans back to the original bulky Venom design, with this statue standing roughly 6.69 inches tall. The pre-painted figure shows off this brute with his massive frame as his enlarged mouth is open with his sharp teeth and tongue ready for action.

Compared to his original release, it seems Venom has a new glossy paint scheme which will really make it stand out in any Marvel collection. Priced at $94.99, the Marvel Comics ARTFX+ Renewal statue is set to release in January 2022 and can be found here for pre-order. It also looks like Carnage will be released as a companion piece that will keep this symbiote on his toes, so be sure to check out that monster right here. Be sure to watch Let There Be Carnage on October 1 with a theaters only release.

"VENOM RENEWAL VERSION ARTFX+ STATUE – Appearing in countless comic and film adaptations, including the latest movie "VENOM," an updated version of Venom is joining the ARTFX+ line. This lifelike statue of the symbiote is shown striking the ground forcefully. The Renewal Edition of the ARTFX+ Venom statue features an updated base and head with an even more malicious expression on his face. The statue's painting has also been updated!"

Product Specifications

Product Name: Venom Renewal Edition ARTFX+ Statue

Size: around 6.69" tall

SRP: $94.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): January 2022

Copyright: © 2021 MARVEL

