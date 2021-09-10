Carnage Is Looking for Blood with New ARTFX+ Statue from Kotobukiya

We are just weeks away from seeing Carnage finally come to life right before our eyes with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Kotobukiya is prepping the release of this mad man by announcing a new updated version of their popular Carnage statue. Cletus Kassady is back with an updated base, legs, and head sculpt, giving Marvel Comics fans a deadly statue to add to their collection. Standing roughly 7.87 inches tall, this symbiote is posed in a dynamic stance as he creates an enlarged hand to rip up his next victim.

The detail on this statue is pretty remarkable, with his tendrils slowly rising with even more gruesome detail on his symbol than the previous release. It looks like Venom will also be renewed and releases alongside Carnage, bringing this deadly symbiote duo to life, making them a perfect addition to your Venom, Spider-Man, or Marvel Comics collection. I would have loved to see some glow in the dark painted used on those eyes of his, making the fear of this villain really shone when the lights go out. The Carnage Renewal Edition ARTFX+ Statue is priced at $94.99 and this killer is set to release in February 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, so be sure to get one and prepare for Venom 2 hitting theaters on October 1.

"CARNAGE RENEWAL VERSION ARTFX+ STATUE – Appearing in countless comic and film adaptations, including the latest movie "VENOM", an updated version of Carnage is joining the ARTFX+ line. The Renewal Edition of the ARTFX+ Carnage statue features an updated base, legs, head with an even more malicious expression on his face. The statue's painting is also updated for a more lifelike appearance!"

Product Specifications

Product Name: Carnage Renewal Edition ARTFX+ StatueSize: around 7.87" tall

SRP: $94.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): January 2022

Copyright: © 2021 MARVEL

