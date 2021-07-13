Prime 1 Studio Reveals Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom T-Rex Statue

Prime 1 Studios is about to release some prehistoric chaos into your collection as they reveal new a Jurassic World statue. The King is back as the Tyrannosaurus Rex returns with this 1/38 scale statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Standing 9" tall, the T-Rex is faithfully recreated while the prehistoric king is displayed in a mid-roar pose. The entire statue is beautifully sculpted to capture all of the Jurassic World details from the wrinkles, bumps, scratches, and scars from past deadly encounters. The Rex is placed on a rocky base and will be an excellent companion piece with other upcoming dinosaurs from Prime 1 Studio. Pre-order and price information have not been announced yet but fans will be able to find the reveal here as well s other upcoming statues here.

"These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after…We've entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World. – Dr. Ian Malcolm. Prime 1 Studio is incredibly excited to reveal the King of Dinosaurs in the Prime Collectible Figure Series: The 1/38 Scale Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! 2018's Jurasic World: Fallen Kingdom unleashed dinosaurs into the world and Prime 1 Studio is unleashing our saurian creations into yours! Feast your eyes on the Tyrannosaurus Rex! Caught mid-roar by our incredibly artful sculptors, this T-Rex is presented in its full, prehistoric glory! Even at this smaller scale (9 inches tall), the precise sculpting of the T-Rex's hide and anatomy is exacting and exquisite."

"Each wrinkle, bump and its distinctive scar is meticulously placed to show off the creature's personality, attitude and character. From painting the cold, yellow eyes, to the sharp, moist teeth…our talented painters have rendered this T-Rex as close to screen-accurate as possible. If you look closely, you'll see the subtle shading and striping of this T-Rex that perfectly portrays its natural coloring according to the film. To assist with the magnificence and portability of this terror lizard, we have equipped it with a minimal rock base to show off the T-Rex as the main event. Lastly, we have also added a handsome Jurassic World plaque behind its feet. The portable size and attractive price of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Tyrannosaurus Rex will not only make it a sought-after piece, but makes it a great first foray into collecting the whole series! Don't wait, get yours today!"

[Product Specifications]

Figure Size approximately 9 inches tall [H:23cm W:42cm D:15cm]

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-themed base with plaque