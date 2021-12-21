The Matrix Gets Adorable with Cutie1 Plus Figures from Prime 1 Studio

The Matrix is back as the world dives into the digital world once again with the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max tomorrow (12/22/21). Prime 1 Studio is showing some love for the legendary franchise by announcing new Cutie1 Pus figures for The Matrix Reloaded. Your favorite characters are back once again with Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and Agent Smith back at it again, but with a new adorable zipper doll design. Each character is packed with detail and showcases that sack doll design with sculpted elements and that unique zipper placed on the figure. Whether you love the Cutie1 Plus line from Prime 1 Studio or just want some new The Matrix collectibles for your home or office, then look no further. Priced at $200, The Matrix Reloaded Cutie1 Plus Set can be found for pre-order here with an April 2023 release date. Red or Blue?

The characters from the famous Sci-Fi film series "The Matrix" now come to you as Cutie1 Plus! We want to celebrate the upcoming film "The Matrix Resurrections", now in theaters, with our new Cutie1 PLUS figures line-up from the 2003 movie "The Matrix Reloaded"! Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and Agent Smith are joining Cutie1 Plus, combining the lovely elements of the Cutie1 series with the darkness of the franchise!"

"Cutie1 Plus figures have more dynamic poses than our regular Cutie1 series, and the well-known zipper is placed upon the head rather than their mouth! Please let us introduce you to these four unforgettable characters in a way that you've never seen before! What are you waiting for? Why not collect them all and recreate your favorite moments from the movie? Get your complete set today!"

Specifications:

Four (4) Cutie1 bases

Notice:

Prototype samples shown.

Product details could be subjected to change without further notice.

Please note the final product specifications may differ because each product is Handmade.

Since the product is still in the development stage, the Size (up to 10%) & Weight (up to 10kg) may be changed during the production stag