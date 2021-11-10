General Mills Enters the Upside Down with Stranger Things Cereals

Stranger Things Day has come and gone, but it has left us with a new trailer for the upcoming Season 4. A couple of exciting collectibles and reveals also came out of the day which included with quite a few becoming Netflix Store exclusives. One of these interesting collaborations is with General Mills, as fans and collectors can now enjoy some of your favorite breakfast cereals in the Upside Down. Three special edition cereal boxes have been offered with Lucky Charms, Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and each will feature Stranger Things Easter eggs.

All three cereal boxes will feature fun tributes from throughout the series like Starcourt, the Demogorgon, Van flips, and much more. Lucky Charms will feature Lucky the Leprechaun with a Hawkins t-shirt on and will have a special Van Flip Playset as well as an offer for a Wheeler flipping van. Cheerios gets an Upside Down release with some Russian text, a Starcourt Shopping Spree contest, and a Seek and Find the Russians search. Lastly, and my personal favorite is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch that adds some devilish goodies to a playful box art making this a necessary purchase for any Stranger Things fan. All of these General Mills collaboration cereal boxes are unique and will be a fun collectible for any fan to own. They are priced at a little higher than your average box of cereal at $19.86 (we see what you did there Netflix), and all three can be found here.

"We collaborated with General Mills on limited-edition boxes of their most popular cereals, Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Lucky Charms. Can you spot all the Stranger Things clues on of these boxes. See if you can be one of the first to grab this exclusive collaboration!"