Enter the Spider-Verse with New Spider-Man Marvel Doorables Minis

Expand your collection with new Marvel Doorables Collector Capsules that bring Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse to life

Get ready to swing into surprise with Just Play's newest Doorables Series as they step into the world of Marvel. Coming to life from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a new Collector Capsule series is ready for action! Behind each mystery door awaits one of 10 action-packed scenes featuring some of your favorite Spidey characters right from the Spider-Verse. Standing at about 1.5 inches tall, these miniature heroes bring web-slinging fun straight from the multiverse with themed dynamic bases from the film.

The Spider-heroes included are Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Peni Parker, and Spider-Man India, along with Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, and Peter B. Parker. Each figure is nicely detailed in that signature Doorables fashion and will include a suction cup base to stick on windows, desks, or anywhere you need a little superhero flair. Each Spider-Verse Spider-Man Marvel Doorables is priced at $9.99 each and can be found in stores like Walmart and Target, along with an online release through shopDisney.

"Behind every door, a super surprise is in store with the Marvel Doorables Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Collector Capsule. Open the display capsule to reveal one of 10 exciting scenes starring Spidey and other characters sculpted in action-packed poses that put fans right in the center of the web-slinging action. You won't know which one you have until you open the blind capsule. Each one stands about 1 1/2" tall and features Doorables' signature glittery eyes."

Magic in the details

Includes one Marvel Doorables Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Collector Capsule*

Each blind capsule opens to reveal one of 10 exciting scenes starring a different character. You won't know which one you have until you open the capsule*

Collect favorite characters inspired by Spider-Man, Peni Parker and Spider-Man India. Chase rare and ultra-rare Doorables, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099 and Peter B. Parker

