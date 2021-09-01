Prime 1 Studios Reveals New Batman Statue Limited to 350 Pieces

Prime 1 Studio has unveiled their newest DC Comics statue capturing The Dark Knight III: The Master Race. Batman is back in his Black Batsuit with the special statue that is limited to only 350 pieces. The incredible artwork comes to life right before fans eyes with remarkable detail, and a next level sculpt. The Batman statue will have a variety of swappable parts, starting with three alternate heads showing normal, angry, and smirking emotions. The fun does not end there as the Dark Knight will also have swappable chest emblems, swappable right-hands, left hand holding a rifle, and grappling hook hand set. Batman brings homes DC Comics The Dark Knight III: The Master Race in beautiful detail with this limited statue that is priced at a whopping $1,199, set to release in Q2 of 2022, and can be found here.

"Museum Masterline Batman Dark Knight III The Master Race (Comics) Batman Black Version – Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the 1/3 Scale MMDCDK3-01BL: Batman Black Version from The Dark Knight III: The Master Race. The Dark Knight III: The Master Race, also stylized as DK III: The Master Race, is a nine-issue DC Comics limited series co-written by Frank Miller and Brian Azzarello and illustrated by Miller, Andy Kubert, and Klaus Janson. It has been 3 years since Batman was last active. In that time, most believe that he is gone or dead, rejecting the idea that he would ever come back. They were wrong."

"A photo of what appears to be Batman is taken, showing him mercilessly taking down cops who were going to shoot an unarmed boy. The media of course blows up, all that is talked about is the return of the Batman. The series is a sequel to Miller's 1986 Batman miniseries, continuing the story of an aged Bruce Wayne resuming his identity as a crimefighter, aided by his sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robin) and featuring an ensemble of DC Universe characters including Superman, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman. Only 350 statues will be produced so if you'd like to get your hands on this limited statue, now is the time to do it!!"

Specifications:

Three (3) alternate portrait (Normal, Smirk, Angry)

Two (2) swappable chest emblem (Normal, Classic)

Two (2) interchangeable right-hand (Fist, Holding Batarangs)

One (1) interchangeable left-hand holding Sniper Rifle

One (1) interchangeable pair of hands holding a Grappling Hook

Limited Quantity Made