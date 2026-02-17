Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Protect the Queen with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Cobra-La Royal Guard

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra-La Royal Guard 6-inch action figure for collectors.

Faithfully recreates the iconic Cobra-La Royal Guard with insect-themed armor and multiple accessory options.

Features four interchangeable heads, removable armor, and weapons for ultimate customization and army-building.

Pre-orders now open for $42.99, with an expected release date in June 2026 for G.I. Joe fans to secure theirs.

Hasbro is back with a new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, including more to build up your Cobra-La army. The Cobra-La Royal Guard is explicitly tied to the bizarre, ancient Cobra-La civilization introduced in G.I. Joe: The Movie (1987). The Royal Guards are genetically enhanced super-soldiers that have been bred and surgically modified to serve as the personal protectors of Golobulus, the supreme leader of Cobra-La. They are encased in organic, insect-themed armor that makes them extremely tough, and Hasbro has faithfully brought them to life with some impressive 6" figures.

Each Cobra-La Royal Guard member will come with four different heads, including two unmasked and two helmeted. A nice selection of removable armor and weapons is also included, allowing G.I. Joe Classified Series fans to army build this release. While the Cobra-La mythos is controversial, it is nice to see Hasbro exploring this part of Joe history. Pre-orders are already live for $42.99 with a June 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra-La Royal Guard

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there."

"New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra-La Royal Guard comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Cobra-La Royal Guard figure contains 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including 2 wings, 2 helmeted and 1 unmasked alternate heads, spear, removable shoulder armor, swappable bioorganic arm blade gauntlets, sword, and weapon accessory;plusa removable soft goods cape."

