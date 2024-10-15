Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, purearts

PureArts Reveals Batman & Robin 1/4 Scale Diorama Exclusive Edition

Return to 1966 with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles returning the olden days of Batman and his Boy Wonder

Back in 1966, the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder escaped from the realm of DC Comics and made it onto the small screen. The Batman TV series aired from 1966 to 1968 and featured a more lighthearted and comic tone of the dynamic duo's adventures. From a wacky set of villains, hilarious situations, and shark repellant, these two were beloved by many fans for decades. PureArts is now taking things back in time as they unveiled their newest DC Comics statue featuring Adam West and Burt Ward returning as Batman and Robin.

Coming in at 20" tall, both superheroes will feature incredible likeness to their on-screen appearances, as well as fabric outfits and some synthetic hair. The Dynamic Duo are ready for their next crime to take on, and they are placed on a themed Batmobile 1966 base. This 1/4 scale edition is exclusive to PureArts and will be limited to only 250 pieces. On top of that, this set will come with a limited set of high-quality cloth patches featuring the emblems of Batman and Robin. Priced at $899.99, pre-orders are already live with a Q4 2025 release and are already up online.

Batman & Robin 1/4 Scale Diorama Exclusive Edition – PureArts

"Quick! To the Batmobile! Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin from the classic 1966 Batman TV series, now in a ¼ Scale Diorama! Featuring quality fabric clothing and synthetic hair for Robin, PureArts crafts the hyper-realistic Batman & Robin ¼ Scale Diorama. Batman & Robin are ready to fight crime and protect Gotham City atop a representation of the first-ever on-screen Batmobile. The Batman & Robin 1/4 Scale Diorama Exclusive Edition, limited to 250 and available only on PureArts.com, includes high quality cloth patches of the Batman & Robin emblems!"

Product Highlights:

Hyper-realistic statues of 1966 Batman & Robin

Quality fabric

Synthetic hair

First on-screen Batmobile replica base

Exclusive item: High quality Batman & Robin emblems cloth patches

Product Details:

Licensed by Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Scale: 1/4

Material: Polyresin, synthetic hair, fabric

Estimated Delivery Date: Q4 2025

Exclusive Edition Size: 250

Availability: North America, UK, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

