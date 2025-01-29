Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: capcom, purearts, resident evil

PureArts Reveals New Resident Evil 3 Remake Nemesis 1/1 Bust

Return to Raccoon City with PureArts as they have unveiled their latest 1/1 bust from Resident Evil 3 Remake with the Nemesis

Article Summary PureArts unveils massive 3-foot 1/1 scale bust of Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Limited to 666 pieces, includes exclusive edition with LED vaccine tube replica.

Highly detailed Nemesis bust features stitched skin, teeth, and mechanical tubing.

Pre-orders live now; shipping worldwide in Q4 2025 at $1,899 with payment plans available.

Capcom is taking fans back in time as the remake their popular Resident Evil franchise for new game consoles. Resident Evil 3 was the latest remake, which featured the deadly Nemesis, the relentless creature that is one of the iconic monsters in gaming. Created by the Umbrella Corporation, Nemesis is a bio-organic weapon that was engineered to eliminate the S.T.A.R.S. team, particularly Jill Valentine. This towering, grotesque, and nearly indestructible creature is now coming to life as PureArts unveils its latest video game collectible with a massive 1/1 scale bust. That is right, this massive bust stands 3 feet tall and showcases the Nemesis on a themed pedestal with the Umbrella Corporation logo from a gargoyle base.

Every horrifying detail about this villain is captured here, from its stitched skin and protruding teeth to mechanical tubing and exterior detail. PureArts wants Resident Evil fans to have a truly legendary piece in their gaming collection, with Nemesis being limited to only 666 pieces. There will also be a PureArts Exclusive Edition that is limited to 150 pieces, which will include an LED-lit replica of the vaccine tube from the game. The Resident Evil 3: Remake 1/1 Replica Nemesis bust is priced at a whopping $1,899 pieces. Payment plans are offered, and pre-orders are already live with a Q4 2025 release date.

Resident Evil 3 Remake – Nemesis 1/1 Scale Bust

"S.T.A.R.S!" PureArts masterfully crafts the imposing and horrifying bio-weapon from Resident Evil 3, Nemesis, in a massive 1/1 scale bust. His half-exposed face, decaying, stitched skin, protruding teeth, and mechanical tubing are carefully sculpted and painted to create an impressively terrifying bust. Nemesis is mounted atop a concrete-style base bearing the Umbrella Corporation logo, referencing the sinister organization responsible for his creation. Towering at 3 feet tall, you will feel the danger Nemesis brings.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Hyperdetailed statue of Nemesis from Resident Evil 3

Highly detailed gargoyle base

Massive 3-foot tall 1/1 Scale Bust (almost 1 meter tall!)

Limited edition, individually numbered

Exclusive item: LED-lit Vaccine tube replica

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by CAPCOM

Scale: 1/1

Edition Size: 150 Exclusive Editions / 666 Non-Exclusive Editions

Material: Polyresin

Available WORLDWIDE

Shipping: Q4 2025

