Quantum Mechanix Unleashes New The Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Quantum Mechanix is back and better than ever with some new and improved statues like a Batman Who Laughs Q-Master

DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal story arc was a thing of pure beauty and filled with evil versions of Batman. The Batman Who Laughs was one of the biggest characters, though, showing fans a Jokerfied Bruce Wayne. This deadly creature assembled his own evil Justice League and, with the help of another big bad, invaded the DC Universe. Quantum Mechanix is bringing this villain to life with an impressive new 15" tall Q-Master statue. Showcasing a black and white deco, the Batman Who Laughs is posed with the evil Crows on a chain. The animated sculpt o this beauty work remarkably well, and it will be a fun piece for any DC Comics fan. The Batman Who Laughs Black and White Q-Master Statue is priced at $299.99. He is set to arrive in October 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Enter the Dark Nights with Quantum Mechanix New Statue

"Just when you thought our twisted take on Batman was scary enough, Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Black, White & Red Variant has taken this "family" feud and made it even darker. This bold black and white masterpiece features each character with a pair of frightening red eyes. Batman in his evil alter-ego persona is surrounded by minions of wretched Robins, dressed in tattered versions of their classic costume, whose chains Batman is holding in tensely clenched fists. Batman, clad in a frightening buckle outfit and spiked cowl, sports an open-mouth and sharp-toothed grin while Damian Wayne in Dark Robin form crouches close by, ready to strike, and Robin King swoops in from overhead, kneeling against Batman's shoulder with an ominous smirk."

"Towering just over 15-inches, Batman Who Laughs Q-Master Black, White & Red Variant takes an already terrifying conversation piece and enhances it with this disturbing paint app. This statue is cast in Everstone, a proprietary high-temperature polyresin developed by QMx, allowing for intricate details and unmatched durability. The dynamic storytelling in this Q-Master is present from every angle and is so intense one mischievous Robin is even attempting to crawl right off the statue's base!"