Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: queen studios, terminator

Queen Studios Debuts New InArt The Terminator: T-800 1/6 Figure

Queen Studios debuts their newest InArt figure as they bring the world of The Terminator to life with the T-800 1/6 Collectible Figure

Article Summary Queen Studios unveils the InArt The Terminator: T-800 1/6 figure, officially licensed by STUDIOCANAL.

Figure features lifelike Arnold Schwarzenegger likeness, mechanical Endoskeleton details, and real lambskin jacket.

Includes multiple head sculpts and a variety of signature weapons for customizing your Terminator display.

The premium collectible is priced at $426, with pre-orders available now for a Q1 2027 expected release.

The T-800 from The Terminator is one of cinema's most iconic sci-fi characters, who was sent back in time by Skynet to eliminate Sarah Connor and change the future. Queen Studios is now bringing T-800 to life as they debut their newest InArt's 1/6 Collectible Figure, officially licensed by STUDIOCANAL. This figure captures the character's look with impressive detail, with a likeness to legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. A lot of real detail was captured here, from his human exterior to hints of the mechanical Endoskeleton underneath.

The InArt T-800 figure features multiple head sculpts, showcasing clean, slightly damaged, and even heavily battle-worn appearances. Queen Studios even created a carefully selected genuine lambskin leather jacket, keeping all the genuine on-screen details intact. As for accessories, the Terminator will come with a nice set of weapons, including a shotgun, assault rifle, and two pistols. This realistic The Terminator: T-800 figure is no cheap collectible either, as he is priced at a whopping $426. Pre-orders are already live on the InArt Shop with a Q1 2027 release.

InArt The Terminator: T-800 1/6 Collectible Figure

"Inspired by its appearance in The Terminator, the T-800 is one of cinema's most iconic killing machines – an infiltration unit sent back in time by Skynet with a singular mission: to terminate Sarah Connor and alter the future of humanity. Portrayed by legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the T-800 conceals beneath its human exterior the iconic Endoskeleton, a cold mechanical structure that defines the visual language of the franchise to this day."

"This Sixth Collectible Figure is officially licensed by STUDIOCANAL S.A.S.. The INART T-800 1/6 Collectible Figure is based on its iconic appearance from The Terminator and features INART articulated eye system. The figure faithfully recreates the T-800 look down to every unique and minute screen-accurate detail."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!