Queen Studios Reveals Realistic 1/6 Scale InArt Joker (2019) Figure

In 2019, DC Comics fans got to see a truly wicked origin story come to life on the big screen with Joker. Set in the early 1980s, the film follows the failed comedy Arthur Fleck as he struggles with the mental health system while being a social outcast in the failed Gotham City. His descent into madness is gradual and more disturbing, turning into a symbol of chaos and rebellion against the injustices of Gotham City. We have not seen a lot of collectibles for this version of The Joker, but Queen Studios has been cooking up some heat with their InArt 1/6 scale figure.

Standing at 12" tall, this figure features 30 points of articulation and is remarkably detailed with the fabric clothes and rooted hair. The Joker is remarkably life-like compared with his on-screen counterpart, with Deluxe and Premium versions being offered. Fans will be able to showcase Arthur's appearances throughout the film, along with accessories and backdrops. Collectors can expect a Q1 2025 release for the 2019 Joker InArt figure from Queen Studios which is an overseas exclusive, and collectors can RSVP for pre-order info today.

InArt Joker (2019) 1/6 Scale Figure

"Exciting News! After meticulous refinement by the INART team, we are thrilled to unveil our masterpiece – the Rh Series Joker (2019)! Pre-orders for the Joker (2019) 1/6 collectible figure will commence on January 30th at 20:00 (GMT+8). Don't miss out – RSVP now to secure yours: https://queenstudios.co/joker-ssf-teaser. This release offers two incredible versions for collectors to choose from. Choose your favorite and elevate your collection!"

Deluxe Version

1 Rooted Hair Arthur Fleck Head Sculpt With Rolling Eyes

1 Rooted Hair Joker Head Sculpt With Rolling Eyes

2 Fully Articulating Bodies

2 Sets of Clothes

2 Sets of Shoes

9 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

2 Bases

14 Accessories

Premium Version

1 Rooted Hair Bathroom Scene Head Sculpt

1 Rooted Hair Hospital Scene Head Sculpt With Rolling Eyes

1 Rooted Hair Arthur Fleck Head Sculpt With Rolling Eyes

1 Rooted Hair Joker Head Sculpt With Rolling Eyes

4 Fully Articulating Bodies

4 Sets of Clothes

3 Sets of Shoes

4 Clothing Accessories

12 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

19 Accessories

3 Bases

Availability: Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand

Product Information: Estimated Delivery Date: First Half of 2025

Product Size:

Murray Show Scene Base: 48CM (H) × 26CM (W) × 24CM (D)

Staircase Base: 35CM (H) × 29CM (W) × 18CM (D)

Bathroom Scene Base: 2CM (H) × 13CM (W) × 11CM (D)

