Queen Studios Unveils 1/12 InArt Batman: Arkham Origins Figure

Queen Studios is back as they reveal their newest 1/12 InArt creation, as they dive into the world of Batman: Arkham Origins

Features detailed sculpt, interchangeable heads and hands, and a wired cape for dynamic posing options.

Based on Batman’s early years, capturing his aggressive, raw look from the Arkham Origins storyline.

Officially licensed, set for Q3 2026 release, and must be imported to the US for collectors.

Batman: Arkham Origins presents gamers with a younger, more aggressive Dark Knight from his second year as a vigilante. Still driven by the trauma of witnessing his parents' murder, he is fueled by a relentless vow to protect Gotham. Set on Christmas Eve, the story follows Batman as Black Mask places a bounty on his head, drawing deadly assassins like Deathstroke and Deadshot into the city. This raw portrayal of the Dark Knight has now been brought to life by Queen Studios as they reveal their officially licensed InArt Batman (Arkham Origins) 1/12 scale figure.

Based directly on his in-game appearance from Arkham Origins, Batman stands 7.6" tall, features interchangeable heads and hands, and has an impressive head sculpt. Queen Studios' InArt line features integrated articulation, accessories, and a dynamic wired cape that allows for more expressive posing. These figures are nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the quality and detail of a 1/6 scale figure in 1/12 scale. This figure will surely stand out in any Batcave. The InArt Batman: Arkham Origins figure will need to be imported to the US, but it is expected to be released in Q3 2026.

"Batman is one of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe. After experiencing the trauma of seeing his parents murdered by a Gotham street criminal, he refused to succumb to self-destruction. Instead, he swore an oath to wage war on all criminals for the rest of his life, determined to prevent anyone in Gotham from suffering the same tragedy. Batman: Arkham Knight features Batman's struggle against some of Gotham City's most notorious villains, including Penguin, Two-Face, and Harley Quinn. Through countless encounters with these adversaries, Batman continually sharpens his abilities and gains the experience needed for the battles that lie ahead."

"This INART Twelfth Scale Figure is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery. The INART Batman (Arkham Origins) 1/12 Action Figure is based on the Caped Crusader's appearance in the prequel game Arkham Origins. Featuring a rich selection of interchangeable heads, hands, and accessories, he is well equipped to fight the assassins sent after him."

