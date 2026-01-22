Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Raphael Goes Black, White & Green with New TMNT McFarlane Figure

Return to the sewers once more as McFarlane Toys debuts new Red Platinum Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black, White & Green figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a new TMNT Raphael figure inspired by the Black, White & Green IDW comic series

The 5-inch figure features exclusive black, white, and green deco with a new green bandana design

Accessories include alternate heads, extra hands and feet, signature Sai weapons, and a pet dinosaur

Each figure comes with an exclusive reprint of TMNT: Black, White & Green #1 comic in blister packaging

Before McFarlane Toys introduced new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to their new line of 5" figures, they debuted some new Red Platinum Edition figures. This new set of TMNT creations brings their adventures from IDW's Black, White & Green mini-series. Inspired by IDW Publishing's TMNT: Black, White & Green anthology series, this new figure celebrates the Turtles' roots in gritty black-and-white independent comics, elevated with striking green accents. Raphael is now ready for his own standalone story, featuring a new black, white, and green deco.

While a simple reissue, this figure does a nice job of capturing IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green style. The figure will get the same accessories as before with an alternate head portrait, two extra hands, two extra feet, his signature Sai's, and even a pet dinosaur. Each turtle has also traded in their colored bandana for something more green, staying true to the comic book art style. McFarlane Toys even included a Page Puncher Edition reprint of TMNT: Black, White & Green #1, making this the perfect bundle. Fans can actually purchase Raphael right now through Walmart and GameStop for $27.99.

Raphael – (TMNT: Black, White & Green) Red Platinum Edition

"It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics… but with a touch of green!"

Product Features:

Featured in limited edition Black, White and Green paint deco

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes alternate head portrait, 2 extra hands, 2 extra feet, 2 Sai and pet dinosaur

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!