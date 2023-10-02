Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana Rereleases for Holiday 2023

Get ready to continue to collect some magic as Ravensburger has announced the demand for more Disney Lorcana

New York Toy Fair has come and gone, and not much came out of the event besides its upcoming move to New Orleans. However, Ravensburger did have some big news to share with Disney Lorcana fans. The hit Trading Card Game has taken the world by storm, selling out nearly instantly and being scalped by people and card shops (here). Ravensburger knows these complaints and has now moved up the rerelease of their Disney Lorcana The First Chapter to Winter 2023 instead of Q1 2024. Not only will fans be able to get more boosters, but the popular Starter Decks will be returning.

On top of that, Ravensburger has revealed that Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn will also be returning to shelves along with Chapter One for a Winter 2023 release, as well as a bigger drop for its release. These are both incredible things for Disney Lorcana fans, and hopefully, this rerelease will help cut down the scalping aspect and get more cards into players and collectors. Fans can read Ravensburger's official statement below and be on the lookout for the Chapter Two drop on Nov. 17 at card shops and Dec 1 at retailers.

"To address increased demand following the game's initial launch, in September Ravensburger announced plans to reprint the first set of the Disney Lorcana TCG, The First Chapter. The reprint will also include the second set of the game, Rise of the Floodborn, and is expected to be available by Holiday 2023 in North America and by January 2024 in Europe."

About Disney Lorcana (TCG)

First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike.

