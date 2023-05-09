Reach for the Skies with Marvel Legends Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle Set Hasbro is back with a new Avengers 60th Anniversary Marvel Legeds release as fans get to take flight with the Sky-Cycle

A new Marvel Legends has arrived that helps to continue the Avengers 60th Anniversary. We are taking to the skies this time as the Avengers Archer, Hawkeye is racing on in with his Sky-Cycle. A Classic Marvel Comics version of Hawkeye has been missing from the action figure game for quite some time, and that Retro release is quite valuable. This version updated his classic comic design with bold color, bow and arrow, and of course, his signature Sky-Cycle. This a release that dives deep into the Avengers and is a welcome addition to the 60th Anniversary program. The Marvel Legends Series Hawkeye Set is priced at $49.99, it is set to release in August 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live in located right here. Be sure to check out some of the other Avengers 60th Anniversary figures like Hulk, Iron Man Mark I, Secret Invasion 2-Pack, Secret Wars 2-Pack, and more coming soon. Assemble!

Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle Avengers 60th Anniversary Set

"Ex-circus performer Clint Barton renounced a life of crime to join the Avengers as Hawkeye."Using his archery skills atop his Sky-Cycle he leads the fight against the foes no single hero could withstand. This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure is detailed to look like Hawkeye character from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Comes with comics-inspired Sky-Cycle vehicle that the figure can sit on and 6 accessories."

Includes figure, vehicle, and 6 accessories.