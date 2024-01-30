Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Reach Hyperspace with LEGO's New Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive assortment of new set from replica ships to iconic scenes

Article Summary Celebrate LEGO Star Wars' 25th anniversary with a new Millennium Falcon set.

The iconic ship includes 921 pieces and measures 9.5 inches long.

Features a display base with a 25th-anniversary brick, available March 2024.

Perfect gift for collectors, pre-orders now open at various retailers.

Take flight with one of the most iconic Star Wars ships throughout the Skywalker saga, the Millennium Falcon. This iconic starship made the Kessel Run in just 12 Parsecs and has now returned for the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. That is right, not only is 2024 is the 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace, but it marks the anniversary of when LEGOs started to dish out a new set from a galaxy far, far away. This includes a new line of mid-scale starships, including the legendary Millennium Falcon, which comes in 921 pieces. Measuring 9.5 inches long, the Falcon is quite detailed and includes a flying display base with a new 25th-anniversary LEGO Star Wars brick. Outrun the Empire in style with this 25th Anniversary Falcon set that comes in at $84.99 with a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are arriving online at a variety of retailers.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary

"The classic Star Wars saga continues in your living room with this LEGO Collectible Millennium Falcon build-and-display starship model (75375). Channel Jedi-like focus and mindfulness to recreate authentic details of this iconic starship, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. Display your creation on a buildable stand that's designed to show the Millennium Falcon at a dynamic angle, as if in flight. Add the nameplate and a LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick to complete a home décor centerpiece that is sure to inspire nostalgic memories."

Millennium Falcon build-and-display model – Spark memories of classic scenes as you build a mid-scale LEGO brick recreation of the most iconic starship in the galaxy

Authentically detailed vehicle – Recreate iconic features of the Millennium Falcon, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, in LEGO style, including the cockpit, satellite dish and cannons

Made for display – The buildable stand has a nameplate and LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick, it's also designed to display the Millennium Falcon at a dynamic angle for a perfect home décor centerpiece

Build and display – This LEGO Millennium Falcon starship measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide

