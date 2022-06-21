Red Hood Gets a Monochromatic Exclusive Figure from McFarlane

It looks like McFarlane Toys has some exclusive surprises up their sleeve, heading straight to McFarlane Toys Store. Red Hood kicks off the exclusives with a new Gold Label figure featuring his appearance in Batman: Arkham Knight. A new red monochromatic deco is showcased on the anti-hero him a new sculpt is showcased. Sadly, no guns will be included so instead, McFarlane Toys included swappable hands, smoke bombs, and an action slash effect. The missing weapons really make this figure loses his wow factor, but thankfully fans can purchase the McFarlane Toys Store weapons kit to help. This is a cool figure that will be fun to add to your Batman collection, and I am sure a standard Arkham Knight Red Hood is on the way. Pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with an August 2022 release.

"Red Hood Monochromatic Gold Label (Batman: Arkham Knight) McFarlane Toy Store Exclusive 7" Figure – Since vanquishing the Arkham Knight persona, Jason Todd was able to lay his vengeance against Batman to rest and begin to heal the damage that was inflicted on him in Arkham Asylum. It was during this recovery that Red Hood was born. Now, while he is one again aligned with his former mentor in wanting to rid Gotham City of its criminal contingent, Jason Todd's proclivity for capital punishment will forever keep them at odds."

"Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Red Hood is featured in his look from the videogame Batman Arkham Night and given a Red Monochromatic finish. Red Hood Comes with a smoke bomb, action slash clip on, alternate hands and a base. Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back. Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures."