Red Hood Joins XM Studios Batman Samurai Statue Line for DC Fandome

DC Fandome is here, and that means a day full of some incredible DC Comics news, trailers, reveals, and comics. XM Studios is kicking off some of the DC Fandoms reveals as they reveal their newest DC Comics statue. Coming out of their original Batman Samurai line, Red Hood is taking on the ways of vengeance in Rural Japan with this incredible statue. Standing at roughly 20.87 inches tall, Red Hood is shown in a brand new traditional Japanese design with an intense placement of red. He will feature a nice set of swappable statue parts with three different head sculpts, with a red domed helmet, half mask, and a tengu-inspired mask. For weapons, the fallen Batman apprentice gets dual katanas and dual sai that really shine with this hand-crafted and hand-painted design. The DC Premium Collectibles Samurai Series Red Hood 1/4 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $1,349. He is set to release in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found located right here.

"With single-minded intent, a red masked man strides forward, weapons in his grip, ready to strike at a moment's notice. The sharp lethal lines of his body draw an angry red lash in the fabric of reality that speaks of a man who wasn't above violence if you stood in his path of vengeance. Decked in sleek armour and armed with an array of dual weapons, one could almost hear the clicking sounds of his armoured boots as it echoes off the ruined tiles of the bathhouse."

"With his haori (traditional Japanese hip-length jacket worn over a kimono) dyed a signature red, triangular striped pattern at the sleeves and helm, Red Hood depicted here dons on a set of robes that resembles the distinct blue uniform worn by The Shinsengumi. The base of the sculpt reveals a traditional Japanese bathhouse setting: a battered blue noren, ruined ceramic tiles with what seems to be a house crest etched on it, a fallen wooden bath bucket that is spilling strange green liquid… what could it possibly be? Or, more importantly, what is our Red Hood doing here?"

Product Features

20.87 inches (53cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of polystone

Based on the DC Comics character

Highly detailed sculpt

Multiple interchangeable parts for more display options

Hand painted

Limited edition of 600 pieces

Box Contents

Red Hood statue

3 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands