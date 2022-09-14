Red Hood Take His Shot with New Arkham Knight FIgure from McFarlane

Red Hood is back at McFarlane Toys with yet another figure for their growing DC Multiverse line. This marks the fifth Red Hood to come our way as we have seen a Jason Todd right from DC Comics, then an unmasked Gold Label version, a Three Jokers Jason, as well as the McFarlane Toys Store Red Arkham Knight version. McFarlane Toys has decolored their crimson exclusive to give fans yet another Batman video game figure. This Red Hood is from the Batman: Arkham Knight game after Jason steps down from the Arkham Knight persona. No guns are featured here (sadly), but some new action effects and smoke bomb accessory. I really like the look of this version of the Red Hood, and it might be one I will pick up down the line. A new Build-A-Figure Arkham City Batman wave is on the way, so it makes sense we would see the return of this game's characters. Jason Todd is set to release in October 2022 for $19.99, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"Since vanquishing the Arkham Knight persona, Jason Todd was able to lay his vengeance against Batman to rest and begin to heal the damage that was inflicted on him in Arkham Asylum. It was during this recovery that Red Hood was born. Now, while he is once again aligned with his former mentor in wanting to rid Gotham City of its criminal contingent, Jason Todd's proclivity for capital punishment will forever keep them at odds."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Red Hood is featured in his look from the video game Batman Arkham Knight

Red Hood Comes with a smoke bomb, action slash clip on, alternate hands and a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back