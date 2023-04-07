Regal Robot Star Wars Yak Face Concept Maquette Replica Sells Out Bring home a piece of Star Wars history with the infamous Yak Face with Regal Robot and their latest concept maquette replica

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and that means it is time to celebrate. It seems like everyone, but Hasbro is celebrating with some incredible Return of the Jedi collectibles. One of which is Regal Robot and their latest Concept Maquette Replica featuring the alien Saelt-Marae, aka Yak Face. This limited edition statue was created with actual hands-on access to the original Star Wars concept piece. This fan-favorite alien's concept design was sculpted by Judy Elkins, and she even signed this bad boy. Sadly this statue has come and gone with only 125 pieces of this 6.5" hand-painted statue for a mighty $450. Star Wars fans can check out the incredible replica here, and you can even join the waitlist if you're feeling lucky!

Regal Robot Brings Yak Face's Concept Design to Life

"Limited to just 125 busts, this signature edition Saelt-Marae™ aka Yak Face™ bust maquette is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the Judy Elkins-sculpted concept maquette for this fan-favorite alien character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™."

"Each approximately 6.5″ tall (including the wood display base) bust is cast in solid, heavy resin. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted and has hair hand applied by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films! Each statue in this limited edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with die-cut foam insert and COA. The plaques for the signature edition were hand-signed by the original sculptor, FX artist, Judy Elkins."

Limited Edition of just 125 maquettes

Includes display base and hand-numbered metal plaque, signed by sculptor Judy Elkins

1:1 scale to the original maquette

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifact

Hand painted, with hand applied hair, making each a unique work of art.

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

Special up-to-6-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and length options) available!

Maquette numbers will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed.