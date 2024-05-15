Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Jar Jar Binks, regal robot, star wars

Regal Robot Unveils Star Wars Archive Collection Concept Jar Jar Binks

Another incredible and limited edition Star Wars Archive Collection collectible is on the way including a concept Gungan

Article Summary Regal Robot celebrates 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace with a Jar Jar Binks concept collectible.

7" tall resin-cast maquette based on original concept sketches for true collectors.

Legacy Edition limited to 75 pieces with unique Tony McVey hand-drawn sketch included.

Signature Edition available for only seven days, featuring a plaque signed by Tony McVey.

The 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace arrived this year, and many companies are celebrating with new collectibles. The newest celebratory collectible comes to life from Regal Robot as they unveil their latest Star Wars Archive Collection Concept Maquette Replica. Mesa Back! That is right, the infamous Gungan Jar Jar Binks is ready for his close-up featuring his concept design from archives. Standing 7" tall, this Phantom Menace hero is cast in heavy resin and was 3D scanned from the original artifact.

Two versions of Jar Jar Binks will be offered from Regal Robot with Legacy and Signature Editions. The Legacy Edition will be limited to 75 pieces and will include a one-of-a-kind hand-drawn sketch from the Star Wars conceptual artist himself, Tony McVay. However, the fun does not end there, as the Signature Edition will be a timed Seven-Day-Only release that will include a signed plaque with each Jar Jar concept replica. Star Wars fans will be able to find pre-orders right on Regal Robot on May 21, 2024, at 12 PM EST, with prices varying from $399 for the Signature and $699 for the Legacy.

Star Wars Archive Collection Concept Series – Jar Jar Binks

"We are commemorating the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™ with a detailed replica of one of the original Jar Jar Binks™ Concept Maquettes in two special editions! Our LEGACY EDITION Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquette Replica is limited to just 75 pieces and each replica in this extremely limited edition includes a one-of-a-kind hand-drawn sketch by ILM conceptual artist, Tony McVey, who sculpted the maquette for the film's production."

"And don't delay if you'd like to order the SIGNATURE EDITION Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquette Replica! This is a timed edition and will be available for ONLY SEVEN DAYS! Each replica in this edition comes with a plaque signed by legendary effects sculptor, Tony McVey."

