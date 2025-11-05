Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios

Relive Disney's Fantasia with Iron Studios Magical Cherabog Statue

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues like Disney’s Chernabog

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning 1/10 scale Chernabog statue inspired by Disney’s Fantasia classic.

Chernabog is brought to life with massive wings, intricate details, and a dynamic summoning base.

The collectible statue stands 15.5" tall and captures the menacing power from Night on Bald Mountain.

Priced at $599.99, this imposing Fantasia villain statue is set for release in September 2026.

Iron Studios has crafted a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues from a variety of media, including an old-school Disney villain. In 1940, Disney's Fantasia premiered, which was a groundbreaking animated film that combined classical music with imaginative animation. This created a visual symphony unlike anything before, with each segment featuring a famous musical piece, such as Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and Dukas's The Sorcerer's Apprentice, which starred Mickey Mouse. One of its most memorable sequences is Night on Bald Mountain, featuring the dark demon Chernabog, which Iron Studios has summoned once again.

Towering and terrifying, Chernabog summons spirits and demons in a nightmarish dance until sunrise drives them away. This beautiful clash of music and animation is mesmerizing, and the might of Chernabig comes to life with this impressive 15.5" tall statue. Iron Studios captures the Fantasia demon perfectly here with his wicked expression, massive wings, and a dynamic base as he summons his demons. The Fantasia statue is no cheap matter either, as it is priced at $599.99, and pre-orders are already live with a September 2026 release date.

Chernabog – Disney's Fantasia – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

"Emerging from the shadows of Disney's Fantasia, Chernabog, the Lord of Darkness, rises in this breathtaking Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue by Iron Studios. Depicted atop the fiery peak from the iconic Night on Bald Mountain sequence, Chernabog spreads his massive wings with menacing grandeur, summoning spirits and flames in a display of pure dark power."

"Every muscle, flame, and fold of his wings has been sculpted with exceptional detail, capturing the haunting beauty of one of Disney's most powerful and unforgettable villains. A true masterpiece for collectors, this Deluxe Edition immortalizes the dramatic presence of Chernabog — a symbol of darkness, strength, and cinematic artistry."

