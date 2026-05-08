Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse: Solomon Grundy vs Green Lantern

Step into the DC Comic Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys unveils their new Solomon Grundy & Green Lantern 2-Pack

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings a classic DC Comics rivalry to DC Multiverse with a Solomon Grundy vs Green Lantern 2-Pack.

The set spotlights Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, and his Golden Age battles with undead foe Solomon Grundy.

DC Comics fans get a 7-inch scale Grundy debut, plus Green Lantern accessories like energy effects and power battery.

Pre-orders are live now for $79.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store, with the DC Comics 2-Pack set for late May 2026.

One of the oldest rivalries in DC Comics history is crashing into the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse! A brand new 2-Pack has arrived, bringing the Golden Age showdown of Solomon Grundy and Green Lantern (Alan Scott) to life in stunning detail. Alan Scott first appeared in All-American Comics #16 in 1940 and was the original Green Lantern, who wielded mystical emerald energy. He helped found the legendary Justice Society of America and would face off against the undead Solomon Grundy. Grundy emerged from Gotham's Slaughter Swamp in All-American Comics #61 in 1944 and would be a big nemesis for Scott.

Now, McFarlane Toys is celebrating that classic DC Comics rivalry with a brand-new 7" scale two-pack featuring the debut of the infamous Grundy figure. Collectors will need to summon the power of Green Lantern to stop him, as he brings energy effects and his power battery. McFarlane Toys ensured this release included collectible art cards, a display base, and window packaging. Pre-orders are already available on the McFarlane Toys Store for this Golden Age rivalry for $79.99, with a late May 2026 release.

DC Comics Solomon Grundy vs Green Lantern (JSA) 2-Pack

"ALAN SCOTT is the first to bear the name GREEN LANTERN, wielding a ring that focuses a mystical green flame. He was one of the first to put on a cape, becoming a founding member of the JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA. The hulking monster known as Solomon Grundy is believed to be the reincarnation of a man named Cyrus Gold."

"When he plunged into Gotham City's Slaughter Swamp and died, Gold was reborn, a creature of rotted wood and swamp muck, nearly brainless, yet able to recall the Solomon Grundy nursery rhyme from which his name was derived. Originally a foe of Green Lantern (Alan Scott) and the Justice Society, Grundy's near-immortal form kept him in his "prime" for decades.

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