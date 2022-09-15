Return to Crystal Lake with RSVLTS New Friday the 13th Bomber Jacket

The Summer is finally over, getting everyone ready for the coming Fall months, and that means it's jacket weather once again. RSVLTS is getting a jump on the spookiness of Fall this year with a fantastic assortment of eerie and frightful designs for their clothing collections. RSVLTS is quite known for its impressive button-down shirts, and we have already seen new collections for Beetlejuice and Halloween II. Michael Myers is not the only slasher getting some new clothes this year as Jason Voorhees is back with a stylish and slick Friday the 13th Bomber Jacket. That is right, RSVLTS carries more than just button-downs, and your countdown to Halloween just gets a lot more stylish with this gorgeous black and teal reversal jacket. Say hello to the Friday at Crystal Lake Bomber Jack:

That is right, this fantastic jacket is reversible, starting with the black side that showcases the iconic Friday the 13th hockey mask. The front on the jacket shows off the classic mask, while the back adds that bloody design horror fans know and love. The reversible teal side, on the other hand, takes you right back to Camp Crystal Lake with a simple and elegant design. With the Slasher's names displayed on the front and the Camps deadly name on the back, this is a jacket that will easily make you the Final Boy or Girl of your story. If you love horror and Bomber Jackets, then look no further as this bad boy drops today on RSVLTS right here and their app at 4 PM EST.