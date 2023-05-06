Return to Endor with Gentle Giant's New Star Wars Han Solo Statue Gentle Giant Ltd. celebrated May the 4th with some brand new reveals including some love for Han Solo as the Smuggler returns

May the 4th was a big success this year with Star Wars: Visions Season 2, Jedi Survivor already on gaming systems, and plenty of new reveals. One of the biggest spotlights was on Hasbro with their massive release of new figure. However, they were not the only ones dropping some new Star Wars collectibles as Gentle Giant Ltd. has also delivered. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and some new statues are here to commemorate it. General Han Solo is leading a heroic mission o the Forest Moon of Endor, hoping to take down the Death Star II shield. This plan is vital, and Han Solo is the man for the job, and Gentle Giant Ltd. has faithfully captured this smuggler in action. He is depicted with his blaster in hand while wearing his signature camo trenchcoat. This statue comes in at only 6" tall and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces worldwide. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi fans can pre-order Endor Han for $150 with a September 2023 release right here.

Gentle Giant Ltd. Returns Fans to Endor Once Again

"Star Wars Return of the Jedi Endor Han Solo 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust. A Gentle Giant LTD release! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Gentle Giant LTD is returning to the forest moon of Endor to capture Han Solo in one of his most distinctive outfits! Wearing his camouflage trenchcoat from the Endor battle scene, Han Solo holds his trusty blaster and wears his trusty smirk in this all-new 1/6 scale mini-bust. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this limited-edition collectible comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity."