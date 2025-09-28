Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Return to Endor with Iron Studios New Star Wars Chewbacca Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of Chewbacca from Star Wars

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Star Wars Chewbacca and Tokkat 1/10 Art Scale statue for collectors.

The detailed statue captures Chewbacca and Ewok ally Tokkat from the Battle of Endor scene.

This Endor diorama pairs perfectly with Iron Studios' Princess Leia and Wicket statue release.

Pre-orders for the Chewbacca and Tokkat statue are open now for $249.99, shipping June 2025.

Iron Studios continues to impress collectors and Star Wars fans as they debut their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue from a galaxy far, far away. Chewbacca & Tokkat have arrived, showcasing a stunning tribute to the unlikely alliances formed during the Battle of Endor. This beautifully crafted piece stands 8.8" tall and features Chewbacca, the legendary Wookiee warrior, as he enters the forest for one final battle. Chewy has a towering presence that showcases sculpted fur, his iconic bowcaster, and an environmental-themed base.

That is now all, though, as standing right beside Chewbacca is Tokkat, the brave Ewok fighter, looking in awe as the newest arrival to his planet, which helps to capture that cute Endor charm. Both Star Wars creatures are beautifully crafted in this diorama, and this statue will actually pair with the Iron Studios Star Wars 1/10 Princess Leia and Wicket statue. Collectors can return to Endor in June 2025 for $249.99, and pre-orders are already live for $249.99.

Star Wars – Chewbacca and Tokkat Art Scale 1/10 Statue

