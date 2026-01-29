Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Return to Endor with LEGO's New Star Wars SMART Play AT-ST Set

Your LEGO creations are starting to come to life as even more Star Wars SMART Play sets are on the way lights and sounds compatibility

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 347-piece Star Wars SMART Play AT-ST: Attack on Endor set with interactive features.

The set includes a buildable AT-ST, Imperial Speeder Bike, and three minifigures: driver, scout, and Wicket.

SMART Play compatibility brings motion-activated lights and sounds for immersive play experiences.

Priced at $49.99, pre-orders are live—pair with a Smart Brick from other sets for full interactivity.

Get ready for a new way to reach a galaxy far, far away, as LEGO has unveiled its next Star Wars SMART Play set. Coming in at 347 pieces, this new set continues the LEGO new Smart Brick system that brings new interactive play to your collection. The AT-ST: Attack on Endor set is a new mid-sized Star Wars set that is inspired by the Battle of Endor from Return of the Jedi. The entire set centers on a buildable AT-ST Walker with poseable legs and head, along with an Imperial Speeder Bike.

The new Star Wars set includes three LEGO minifigures with an AT-ST driver, a scout trooper, and Wicket the Ewok. As part of LEGO's SMART Play system, the set will not include a Smart Brick but will feature a Smart minifigure and two Smart Tags. This will allow the Smart Brick to work with this new AT-ST set, allowing the Walker and the Ewok to make noises when things are in motion and play. LEGO is really going all in on this new Smart Brick series, and hopefully it pays off: the AT-ST set comes in at $49.99, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars – SMART Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor

"Play out a thrilling AT-ST Attack on Endor (75424) with this LEGO® Star Wars™ toy building set. Place the AT-ST Driver in the AT-ST walker's cockpit, turn the head of this iconic Star Wars vehicle and fire its dual stud shooter and flick shooter at the hijacked speeder bike. This LEGO SMART Play™ Compatible Set features a SMART Wicket LEGO minifigure and an AT-ST Driver and Scout Trooper to role-play Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ battle scenes, plus 2 SMART Tags."

"Add a SMART Brick from All-In-One Sets 75421, 75423 or 75427 (sold separately) for interactive play with motion-activated, dynamic sounds and lights, including AT-ST and speeder bike engine noises, AT-ST walking sounds and laser-shooting battles. Set contains 347 pieces."

