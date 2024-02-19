Posted in: Collectibles, Props, Replica | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Return to Hoth for Regal Robot's Star Wars Wampa Puppet Prop Replica

Your Star Wars collection is about to get a frosty new prop replica as Regal Robot is unleashing the horror of the mighty Wampa

Article Summary Regal Robot releases a Wampa Puppet Prop Replica from The Empire Strikes Back.

Created with input from legendary creature creator, Phil Tippett.

Available in Signature and Legacy Editions, with unique collectible features.

Pre-orders open February 20th, prices starting at $2,499, shipping Q2 2024.

Regal Robot is back with yet another impressive and truly unquiet Star Wars collectible for its Archive Collection. Fans better bundle up as we are going back to Hoth as the terrifying Wampa is back and pretty hungry. During Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, both costumed and puppet designs were created for the creature, and Regal Robot faithfully captured it. With the help of the legendary creature creator, Phil Tippett, two special releases of the beast are on the way. Standing at 13" tall and 19" wide, this frosty creature was created right from the original prop references and research.

The two versions that Star Wars fans can purchase are Signature and Legacy Editions. Both versions come with the impressive Wampa Prop Replica, but the Signature only comes with a hand-signed metal plaque from Phil Tippett. The Legacy Edition, on the other hand, is truly one-of-a-kind as it comes with a Wampa scene sketch right from the mind of the legendary creature creator himself, with only 100 being released. These Star Wars replicas are not cheap and come in at a whopping $2,499 or $2,999, depending on your version. Pre-orders go live tomorrow (2/20) right on the Regal Robot Archive Collection page and will start shipping in Q2 2024.

Star Wars: Archive Collection Wampa Puppet Prop Replica

"During the making of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™, some shots of the Wampa™ were made with a costumed actor, however, the dramatic first close-ups of the creature when it attacks Luke on his Tauntaun were actually achieved with a puppet crafted by legendary creature maker, Phil Tippett! Our static resin and mixed media bust is a faithful replica of that puppet and was created with a highly detailed laser scan and extensive, hands-on research of the original prop artifact used in the film."

"This Phil Tippett Legacy Edition goes beyond a signature edition to provide each owner with a truly unique work-of-art! Limited to just 125 pieces, each hand-finished replica in this Signature Edition includes a metal plaque hand-signed by legendary creature creator, Phil Tippett. Limited to just 100 pieces, each hand-finished replica for the Legacy Edition will include a premium expanded plaque including a one-of-a-kind Wampa scene sketch, each one dreamed-up and hand-drawn also by legendary creature creator Phil Tippett!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!