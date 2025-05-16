Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Borderlands, purearts

Return to Pandora with PureArts Borderlands Psycho & Claptrap Statue

Pandora awaits as the chaos and mayhem of the hit video game Borderlands comes to life with a new 1/6 statue from PureArts

Article Summary Borderlands fans can now own a 1/6 scale diorama of Psycho Bandit and Claptrap from PureArts

The 16” tall statue captures Pandora’s chaos with detailed sculpting, skeletons, and loot boxes

A PureArts Exclusive Edition features a Borderlands Guns Card Standee, limited to just 250 pieces

Pre-orders are open for $599, with payment plans and expected global shipping in Q2 2026

Borderlands is a chaotic, cel-shaded first-person shooter that blends explosive gameplay with some pretty hilarious dark humor. Set on the lawless planet of Pandora, the game follows vault hunters, treasure enthusiasts, and chaos-seeking misfits on quests. Treasure awaits at the end, but players will have to get through bandits, alien creatures, and corporate warfare to get to it. The game received multiple sequels, pre-sequels, spin-offs, and Borderlands 4 is already set to release on September 12, 2025.

PureArts is now bringing the chaos of Pandora to life with a brand new 1/6 Scale Diorama featuring the iconic mascots of the franchise, with the Psycho Bandit and Claptrap. Standing 16" tall, this highly detailed statue features skeletons, loot boxes, and a Bandit picking on poor little Claptrap. There will be a PureArts Exclusive Edition version of the statue as well, which comes with a Borderlands Guns Card Standee and is limited to only 250 pieces. Pre-orders for this statue are already live on PureArts for $599, with payment plans being offered and a Q2 2026 release date.

PureArts – Borderlands Psycho Bandit & Claptrap 1/6 Scale Diorama

"Welcome to Pandora, where your happy ending awaits! Bring the mayhem and chaos of Borderlands to life with this 1/6 Scale Diorama of the iconic Psycho Bandit playfully tormenting hapless robot Claptrap in front of a "scenic" Pandoran vista! A must-have for every Vault Hunter, the PureArts Exclusive Edition is limited to only 250 and includes a Guns Vending Machine Card Standee. Available only on PureArts.com and at no extra cost!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Hyperdetailed statue of Psycho Bandit & Claptrap from Borderlands

Highly detailed base

Limited edition, individually numbered

Exclusive item: Borderlands Guns Card Standee

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by 2K Games

Scale: 1/6

Edition Size: 250 Exclusive Editions

Material: Polyresin

Available Worldwide

Shipping: Q2 2026

