Return to Planet Hulk with PCS and Their New Marvel Comics Bust

PCS is unleashing the rage of Planet Hulk with a brand new Fine Art Bust that captures a 360 design of the legendary comic arc

Article Summary PCS reveals a 27" Fine Art Bust capturing the Hulk's gladiator rage from the beloved Planet Hulk storyline.

Hulk's battle-worn helm and intense expression bring the character's fierce spirit to life in exquisite detail.

Sculpture features 360-degree scenes of Hulk's heroic fight against the Red King on the planet Sakaar.

Priced at $2,905, pre-orders are open with payment plans available on Sideshow Collectibles.

Planet Hulk is a legendary and beloved Marvel Comics storyline that follows the Incredible Hulk after he is exiled from Earth by the Illuminati. He lands on the distant planet of Sakaar, and the Hulk is captured and forced to become a gladiator in the imperial arena. Part of this was captured in the MCU film Thor: Ragnarok, but not at all to the extent that the comics deliver. Initially enslaved, Hulk quickly rises through the ranks due to his immense strength, which eventually leads to a rebellion against the tyrannical Red King. Taking the name Green Scar, this jolly green giant would unite the various alien races to overthrow the king and bring freedom back to Sakaar. Now, PCS is capturing the legacy of this Marvel Comics story with an impressive and very pricey Fine Art Bust. Standing 27" tall, this statue shows off a massive Gladiator Hulk sculpture that is surrounded by elements of the comic book. Priced at $2,905 this piece is an expensive statue for any Hulk collection. Pre-orders with payment plans are already live and can be found on Sideshow Collectibles now.

Planet Hulk – Fine Art Bust from PCS

Standing 27" high and 17" wide, this exceptionally unique fine art piece is an action-packed 360-degree scene displaying the heroic Hulk leading his "Warbound" in freeing the people of Sakaar from the tyranny of the Red King. This fully sculpted diorama highlights the courage of this band of outcasts in their heroic fight to liberate the planet Sakaar. A beautifully detailed portrait of the Hulk anchors this piece."

"He is depicted in a battle-worn Roman inspired helm and is gnashing his teeth in an expression of rage and determination. Surrounding the Hulk are recreations of scenes from the fan-favorite storyline including him battling the arachnid like "Devil Corkers", the shuttle in which Hulk crashed on Sakaar passing through a wormhole and an elaborate scene of him and his Warbound companions leading the people of Sakaar to freedom."

