Return to Silent Hill with Numskull as Red Pyramid Thing Comes to Life

The horror of Silent Hill comes to life with Numskull as they debut their latest statue with the return of the Red Pyramid Thing

It is an excellent time to be a fan of Konami's popular and beloved hit horror franchise Silent Hill. Not only are fans getting a new game, but a remastered version of the legendary Silent Hill 2 is on the way. Numskull has awoken the horror of that popular sequel as Red Pyramid Thing is back and joining their growing statue collection. Summoned from the dark by the game's protagonist James Sunderland, this big bad is an iconic creature from the Silent Hill franchise. Numskull has faithfully brought him to life with gruesome detail, standing 11.6" tall, and is ready for his next victim. Konami fans can bring home the Red Pyramid Thing for $130 right here with a December 2023 – February 2024 release date. Finish Numskulls SH line by also adding Heather Mason to your cart as well, and she can be found right here. Stay Silent.

Numskull Has Awoken the Red Pyramid Thing

"A truly grim fate awaits those who cross the Red Pyramid Thing. Summoned from the twisted mind of James Sunderland and his distorted notion of reality, this menacing creature is not to be underestimated. Standing at 11.6" (29.5cm), this ominous statue has been crafted with meticulous detail to replicate Silent Hill's notorious creature to a breathtaking degree. With chilling features from his foreboding headpiece and bloodied attire to the themed floorboard base with broken spears, shackles, and his latest victim at his feet, this spectacular sculpture is one any Silent Hill fan will surely treasure!"

"Only those without fear choose to stand in the face of the Red Pyramid Thing! Dragged forth from the sinister world of Silent Hill 2, he stands upon a themed floorboard base at 11.6" (29.5cm) with a spear in hand. Additional props including the corpse of a recent victim, shackles and broken spears within the base enable this replica to truly capture the bloodcurdling presence of this horrific creature. For any Silent Hill fan, this outstanding statue is a must-have addition to their collection!"

