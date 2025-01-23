Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Return to the Clone Wars with Hasbro's New Star Wars Captain Rex

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Black Series Captain Rex from Star Wars: Ahsoka with detailed Phase I Clone Trooper Armor.

Reunite with Captain Rex and Anakin Skywalker in the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka timeline with collectible figures.

Pre-order the exclusive 6-inch Captain Rex figure for $24.99 at Hasbro Pulse, shipping by Spring 2025.

Includes helmet, dual blasters, and packaging with sleek character art for Star Wars fans and collectors.

Captain Rex, designated CT-7567, is one of the most beloved clone troopers in the Star Wars Universe. First appearing in the animated The Clone Wars series, Rex is a loyal leader and friend to Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. He is part of the 501st Legion and has helped hold back the Separatist Army as much as they could before the events of Order 66. Hasbro is bringing back this infamous clone for a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure based on his live-action appearance in Ahsoka.

As Ahsoka enters the World Between Worlds, she reunites with her master for one last lesson. This leads her to a trip back to The Clone Wars, witnessing Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex in action once more in classic attire. Rex is ready to join your collection with his signature Phase I Clone Trooper Armor, just like in the cartoon. Clean armored Rex is nicely crafted with a removable helmet, paldron, and, of course, his signature dual blasters. Phase I Rex is priced at $24.99; pre-orders arrive today online, including Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Phase I Armor Captian Rex Black Series

"Rex served the Republic on the front lines during the Clone Wars, taking orders from Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano first as a captain and later a commander. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Clone Captain Rex from the AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+."

"Comes with 2 blaster accessories and a helmet accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."

