Return to the Great Pyramid of Giza with LEGO's New Architecture Set

LEGO is taking master builders back in time once more as they reveal their next LEGO Architecture set. One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World comes to brick form with the arrival of the Great Pyramid of Giza model. Coming in at 8" high, 13.5" wide, and 12.5 inches deep, this architectural masterpiece is beautifully recreated. The set will feature 1,476 pieces and will showcase the historical site from back in its prime with an outer shell that can be removed showing the Pyramid's construction. LEGO included some great details as well like the main tunnel and chambers in the Great Pyramid, Nile River, 2 mortuary temples, Sphinx statues, an obelisk, a ship, and luscious green by the water. The LEGO Architecture sets are always a masterpiece and the Great Pyramid of Giza set is no different. Pre-orders for the Great Pyramid of Giza are not live yet, but it is priced at $129.99 and pre-orders will go up on August 1, 2022 here.

"Take an imaginative leap back in time to the 26th century BC and experience the building of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World with this LEGO® Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza model (21058). Build a beautifully detailed cross-section model of the Great Pyramid, revealing its main tunnels and chambers and the system that may have been used to move huge stones during its construction. Visualize how this area by the river Nile is thought to have looked in ancient times, with 2 small pyramids, 2 mortuary temples, Sphinx statues, an obelisk and more."

"Clear instructions are included to guide your DIY building adventure, and your creation can be connected to a second model (sold separately) for a full pyramid shape. This brick-built collectible is part of a range of LEGO Architecture sets for adults who enjoy creative hobbies. It makes a wonderful treat for yourself and an impressive gift for an architecture connoisseur, history buff or travel-lover."

A time-travelling building project for adults – This LEGO® Architecture model (21058) lets you experience how the Great Pyramid of Giza and its surrounding area might have looked in ancient times

Cross-section model – Lift off the outer shell to reveal the stone-moving system that may have been used during construction. View from the back to see the King's and Queen's Chambers and main tunnels

Detailed landscape – A section of the Nile river with 2 LEGO® brick versions of feluccas (ancient boats), 2 small pyramids, 2 mortuary temples, Sphinx statues, a workers' village and an obelisk

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this building set to a friend or family member who has visited or dreams of visiting the Great Pyramid or is simply a lover of architecture, history and travel

Build, display and connect – Measuring over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35cm) wide and 12.5 in. (32 cm) deep, this model can be connected to a second model (sold separately) to complete the pyramid