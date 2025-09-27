Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, matrix

Return to the Matrix with Iron Studios New Trinity 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the return to The Matrix and the arrival of Trinity

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 scale Trinity statue from The Matrix, perfect for collectors.

Trinity’s iconic leather outfit and bullet-time pose are faithfully recreated in a stunning 8.8-inch figure.

Pre-orders for the Matrix Trinity statue are open now for $219.99, with a planned June 2026 release.

Iron Studios is renowned for hyper-detailed movie collectibles designed for the most demanding Matrix fans.

Trinity, portrayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, made her first appearance in The Matrix back in 1999 and instantly became a sci-fi icon. She is a high-ranking member of the human resistance and operates within the Matrix to help free enslaved minds from the artificial reality created by intelligent machines. Initially a hacker, Trinity was freed from the Matrix by Morpheus and quickly became one of his most trusted operatives. She is known for her deadly combat skills, calm demeanor, and even more iconic leather-clad appearance. It is time to awaken "The One" as Iron Studios brings Trinity to life as they debut their next 1/10 Art Scale The Matrix statue.

This new statue will pair perfectly with their previous The Matrix Neo statue and will stand 8.8" tall, featuring her iconic leather outfit with sunglasses as she bends reality around her, slowing the bullets around her. A lot of detail was put into this statue, which captures her likeness perfectly, the shine of that iconic leather jacket, and the movements of those signature slow-motion movements. Pre-orders for Iron Studios' The Matrix Trinity statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $219.99 with a June 2026 release.

Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale – The Matrix: Trinity

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

