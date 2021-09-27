Cartoon Network Classic Return with Funko's Newest Pop Reveals

Funko loves to give Funatics announcement events, and this latest one is focused on the Cartoon Classics. The event was filled with a huge assortment of upcoming Pop and Soda Vinyls that will take many fans down memory lane. One of the biggest networks of the reveal is the debut of new Cartoon Network Pop Vinyls from a variety of hit series. This includes The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter's Laboratory, and even Cow & Chicken. All of these are fantastic releasing giving old and new fans of these cartoons some incredible collectibles that we have been waiting for since we were kids. These reveals include Johnny Bravo with comb, Courage, Super Cow, Chicken, Dexter, and Dee Dee. The biggest wave of reveals was The Powerpuff Girls with Bubbles, Blossom, Buttercup, Mojo Jojo, and the one and only Fuzzy Lumpkins. Her his a look at all of the upcoming Cartoon Network classics heading your way:

Oddly enough, I'm surprised we did not see more Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends or new Regular Show Pos. Both hit Cartoon Network shows were set for new Pop reveals, and this would be the perfect time for the announcement. This could mean that Funko lost the license or has not finalized the design, so fingers crossed we get a reveals for these down the line. My favorite reveal of Funko's Cartoon Classic line-up is Cow & Chicken, as it is just a wacky enough show to make these collectibles pretty amazing. There could be other Cartoon Classics that we have not seen but we will know more with NYCC 2021 exclusives hopefully coming this week. Pre-orders are already live for each of these right here, and be on the look out for more recent reveals coming soon from Funko.