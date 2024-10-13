Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, simpsons, treehouse of terror

Return to The Simpsons Treehouse of Terror with King Kong Homer Plush

JAKKS Pacific is continuing to make use of their The Simpsons license with an impressive set of collectibles, including King Kong Homer

Article Summary Explore King Kong Homer Plush, a must-have Simpsons collectible from JAKKS Pacific.

Inspired by Treehouse of Horror III, capturing Homer’s iconic animated look.

Exclusive to Walmart, it launches on 10/18 at 10 AM EST for $29.97.

Stands at 16 inches with detailed design, bespoke packaging, and premium faux fur.

JAKKS Pacific has done an incredible job with The Simpsons license, bringing new figures, replicas, and so much more to life. This is a line of collectibles that fans deserve and their Treehouse of Terror releases are just fantastic. Walmart Collector Con is arriving next week and an exclusive The Simpsons collectible will be featured in the event. Coming to life from Treehouse of Horror III, from The Simpson family travels to Ape Island, where they capture the massive Homer King Kong. He falls in love with Marge, leading to, as expected, chaotic events as he's brought back to Springfield. Now, this King Kong Home has returned as JAKKS Pacific debuts their new 16" Premium Soft Plush! Homer is showcased in a black and white themed box, showing the ape being captured and shipped to his new home. It is releases like this that pay homage to the legacy that The Simpsons has created, and he is priced at $29.97 and set to arrive at Walmart on 10/18 at 10 AM EST.

The Simpsons 16" King Kong Homer Premium Plush

"Inspired by the iconic animated series The Simpsons, comes the officially licensed King Homer plush collectible by JAKKS Pacific. The King Homer plush stands at approximately 16-inches tall with body made of faux fur and premium soft boa, and a plastic molded roto head for extra fine details. He is packaged in a bespoke box designed with graphics and scenery from the episode "Treehouse of Horror III." This feature plush is perfect for fans and collectors of The Simpsons. For Ages 14+."

The Simpsons King Kong Homer Feature Plush

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: King Homer stands 16-inches tall

Features highly detailed design

Premium soft plush body capturing his animated look and feel.

BESPOKE PACKAGING: King Homer comes in a highly detailed box designed with elements from the "Treehouse of Horror III" episode.

Must Have Item for The Simpson's Collectors

Walmart Exclusive!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!