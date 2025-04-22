Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Mr. Terrific Comes to McFarlane's DC Super Power from Superman

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Article Summary Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, joins Superman (2025) film with genius-level intellect and T-Spheres.

McFarlane Toys unveils DC Super Powers figures featuring Mr. Terrific, Superman, and Green Lantern.

Mr. Terrific's figure is 4.5” tall, has retro-inspired styling, and comes in DC Super Powers packaging.

Pre-order Mr. Terrific figure now for $11.99, launching in June 2025 with themed card back.

Mr. Terrific, aka Michael Holt, first appeared in DC Comics The Spectre (Vol. 3) #54 back in 1997. He has a genius-level intellect with Olympic-level athleticism and dozens of doctorates. Holt takes on the mantle of Mr. Terrific in honor of the Golden Age hero known as Terry Sloane. With his brilliance, he created T-Spheres, an advanced set of tech that aids in everything from communication, surveillance, and even combat. As the DC Studios world is kicking off once again, Mr. Terrific is joining the cast of Superman (2025), finally bringing the hero to the big screen, and is being played by Edi Gathegi.

Mr. Terrific will be a brand new addition to this new universe, and it will be fun to see him on screen along with Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and, of course, Superman. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this upcoming film to life with a whole new set of collectibles, including new retro-inspired DC Super Powers. Mr. Terrific is joining this classic toy line with a new 4.5" tall figure that captures his appearance from the new film. No accessories are included, but he will get a themed card back and will join the DC Super Power Superman and Green Lantern figures. Pre-orders are already live with McFarlane Toys Store for $11.99 with a June 2025 release.

Mr. Terrific (DC Super Powers: Superman Movie)

"Mr. Terrific wields his trademark T-spheres – small, multi functional metal orbs the size of tennis balls which he controls with complex hand signals."

Classic 4.5" scale DC Super Powers figure features retro-inspired styling and articulation unique to the DC Super Powers line.

Based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

MISTER TERRIFIC is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!