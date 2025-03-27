Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Grim Knight Returns to McFarlane Toys with New 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with a bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Discover the return of Batman: The Grim Knight in a new McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-pack.

This latest figure set includes an updated version of Killer Croc, crafted for comic fans.

Batman comes armed with an attachable arsenal of guns, pre-order now at GameStop or Target.

Explore the dark backstories of The Grim Knight and Killer Croc in this unique collector edition.

The Grim Knight is an alternate version of Batman introduced in The Batman Who Laughs #1 (2019). Unlike the traditional Bruce Wayne, this Dark Multiverse version of Dark Knight was shaped by a single, defining difference. In his world, he picks up Joe Chill's gun that killed his parents and uses it on him, leading him to wage war on crime with lethal force. The Grim Knight is now back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new DC Multiverse Collector Edition figure set. There is trouble in the sewer as Killer Croc is out for blood, and he now comes face to face with the Grim Knight.

McFarlane has updated their previous MegaFig Killer Croc figure to a more DC Comics version for this release. Both figures are nicely crafted, with Batman coming with two guns and his own arsenal of guns as an attachable back part. This special DC Comics set is expected to arrive at GameStop and Target Stores in April. Fans can pre-order one right now through GameStop with a pricey $69.99 price tag.

DC Collector Edition Batman (The Grim Knight) vs Killer Croc

"The Grim Knight: Ripped from Batman's greatest nightmares, The Grim Knight™ is his world's most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those he deems worthy of death. Armed with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, he is now one of the deadliest Dark Knights in existence, second only to The Batman Who Laughs."

"Killer Croc: Born with a rare mutation that made his skin green and scaly and grew his body to grotesque proportions, Waylon Jones was raised by an abusive aunt and bullied relentlessly for his appearance. He briefly worked as a carnival freak under the name Killer Croc, but his misanthropy grew as did his bestial nature, pushing him to a life of crime. As his physical condition and mental state deteriorate, Killer Croc becomes a more bestial foe, increasingly detached from humanity."

