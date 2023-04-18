The Lost World Baby T-Rex Joins the Jurassic Park Hammond Collection
It is time to take a walk 65 million years ago as new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures are on the way from Mattel
The 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park is almost here, as the legendary film initially hit theaters on June 10, 1993. Luckily for dinosaur fans, the Hammond Collection is one of the best Jurassic Park collectible lines around. Some of your favorite dinosaurs from the film come to life with impressive detail and tons of articulation. Mattel is starting to explore more of The Lost World: Jurassic Park with some new releases, including the baby T-Rex. This injured baby dino needs your help, but its cries could bring some angry parents. The Baby T-Rex comes with a leg wrap and well as a muzzle and is priced at $16.99. Jurassic Park fans can bring home the baby Tyrannosaurus Rex in July 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.
Jurassic World Hammond Collection Tyrannosaurus Rex
"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables! Discover some of the most iconic human and dinosaur characters from the franchise in these action figures with premium finishes and movie-quality design that accurately capture the unique personality of fan-favorite characters and smaller dinosaurs."
- Discover the thrills and adventure of the whole Jurassic World Series captured in this line that is named for Jurassic Park's founder and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables — the Hammond Collection!
- With premium design, these human and dinosaur figures represent classic characters and species from across the Jurassic World franchise and are designed to delight collectors
- With about 14 points of articulation and incredible movie-authentic detail, including color and texture from head to toe (and tail!), these figures are ready to dominate the spotlight
- Built at 3.75 in scale, these figures are ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status
- Recommended for ages 8 years and older, these make a great gift for Jurassic World fans and collectors of all ages