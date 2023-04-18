The Lost World Baby T-Rex Joins the Jurassic Park Hammond Collection It is time to take a walk 65 million years ago as new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures are on the way from Mattel

The 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park is almost here, as the legendary film initially hit theaters on June 10, 1993. Luckily for dinosaur fans, the Hammond Collection is one of the best Jurassic Park collectible lines around. Some of your favorite dinosaurs from the film come to life with impressive detail and tons of articulation. Mattel is starting to explore more of The Lost World: Jurassic Park with some new releases, including the baby T-Rex. This injured baby dino needs your help, but its cries could bring some angry parents. The Baby T-Rex comes with a leg wrap and well as a muzzle and is priced at $16.99. Jurassic Park fans can bring home the baby Tyrannosaurus Rex in July 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Tyrannosaurus Rex

"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables! Discover some of the most iconic human and dinosaur characters from the franchise in these action figures with premium finishes and movie-quality design that accurately capture the unique personality of fan-favorite characters and smaller dinosaurs."