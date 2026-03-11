Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, super mario bros.

Rev Your Engines with LEGO's New Mario Kart Luigi & Mach 8 Set

Enter the race and take home first with LEGO as they debut a new Mario Kart set featuring Luigi and his Mach 8 Kart

Article Summary LEGO debuts a new Mario Kart set featuring Luigi and his iconic Mach 8 Kart for adult builders.

Set includes 2,234 pieces and builds a 10" tall Luigi seated in his detailed, large-scale Mach 8 Kart.

Interactive features include a turning steering wheel and spinning flame exhaust for dynamic play.

The Mach 8 Kart set is priced at $179.99, now available for pre-order with an April 2026 release date.

Get ready to return to the track as LEGO is back with a brand new set inspired by Mario Kart. Luigi and his signature Mach 8 kart are entering the race with a brand new set that will pair well with Mario and his Standard Kart set. Coming in a mighty 2,234 pieces, Luigi will stand at 10" tall, 16" long, and 9" wide when fully built. The set features a fully built version of the green plumber Mario brother, with movable head, arms, and hands. While he cannot be removed from the set, Luigi is built sitting behind the wheel of the first-ever brick-built, larger-scale Mach 8 kart.

This new Mario Kart set will feature a few interactive elements, such as a steering wheel that turns the front wheels. The Mach 8 Kart also features specialized rear wheels that spin the flame exhaust, adding some fun Mario Kart action. The Mach 8 Kart will have a few extra posing options as well, with an angled drifting pose display base, or remove it to roll the vehicle forward. Race for first place with this new Mario Kart Luigi set, now up for pre-order at $179.99 with an April 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 Set

"Get set for an exciting creative journey with the Mario Kart™ – Luigi & Mach 8 (72050) model building kit for adults. A brilliant gamer gift for men, women and any fans, the set features a buildable Luigi figure with a posable head, arms and hands, sitting behind the wheel of the first-ever large-scale LEGO® brick model of the Mach 8 kart."

"Recreate authentic details of the Mach 8 and place your creation on the display stand at a dynamic angle, as if it is in the middle of a Mario Kart race. Take your creation off the stand and for a spin, using the steering wheel to turn left and right while the flame exhaust spins automatically as the Mach 8 moves. This collectible building set is the ideal counterpart for 72037 Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart (sold separately). Set contains 2,234 pieces."

