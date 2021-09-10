Reverse Flash Races His Way into McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

The Legion of Doom is gaining another member as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest DC Multiverse figure. Coming back from the 25th Century, Eobard Thawne is ready to kill Flash at all cost once again as the Reverse Flash. Coming in at 7" tall, the evil speedster is packed with a great sculpt, and his yellow costume is popping. Reverse Flash comes with a big set of speedster accessories with attachment red lightning and a display base. McFarlane Toys did right by this iconic DC Comics villain, and he will make a perfect addition to any Flash or Legion of Doom collection. The DC Multiverse continues to get great figures outside of Batman and Superman, and its releases like this that really shine. Eobard Thawne is set to release in November 2021, with pre-orders already live and can be found located here.

"DC Rebirth DC Multiverse The Reverse Flash Action Figure – Obsessed with uncovering the secret of super-speed, a scientist from the 25th century named Professor Eobard Thawne traveled back in time to meet his idol, The Flash. However, when he learned that he was destined to become a villain and die at the hands of the Scarlet Speedster, Thawne went insane and became the Reverse-Flash. The Reverse-Flash harnesses the power of the Negative Speed Force, which grants him many of the same superpowers as The Flash, but also allows him to travel through time."

"He often uses this ability to travel through time to continuously wreak havoc on the timestream and torment The Flash. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."