Rise from the Sewers with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PCS

PCS is embracing the ooze as they debut a brand new and highly detailed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1:1 diorama collectible

Cowabunga Dudes! PCS has just unveiled a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectible that is rising up from the sewers. Coming to life from the legendary live-action 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a new underground 1:1 diorama has been revealed. The 90s are calling with this impressive statue that captures the infamous artwork from the original live-action TMNT film. It is time to come out of the sewer as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo take a peek at the city above. This massive statue comes in at 16" tall and is 41.5" wide and deep, making sure it is a full-sized collectible.

Tons of realistic TMNT detail was put into the Underground Diorama with an oozing sewer entrance, textured skin on the turtles, and even their eye-popping colorful bandana. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will surely want the bad boy in their collectibles, but it carries a heavy cost. Priced at a whopping $2,505 pieces, the TMNT Underground 1:1 Diorama from PCS is set to release in March 2025, and pre-orders are live on Sideshow, with payment plans being offered.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Underground 1:1 Diorama

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Underground 1:1 Diorama, a new life-sized collectible that makes a stunning centerpiece for any TMNT collection. Fully sculpted by the Kucharek Brothers, this diorama is sure to evoke a sense of 90's nostalgia. Standing approximately 16" tall with an impressive 41" diameter, this is the largest TMNT collectible PCS has produced to date."

"Featuring Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello peering out from their underground lair this diorama features a level of detail and realism in each portrait that brings these fan favorite characters to life like never before. Add some street cred to your TMNT collection and pick up the TMNT – Underground 1:1 Diorama by PCS today!"

